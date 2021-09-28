Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $53.02

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.02 and last traded at $53.41, with a volume of 76800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 207,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after buying an additional 31,026 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,290,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,543,000 after buying an additional 95,506 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

