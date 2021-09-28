Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of NEXA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 90,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,405. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $965.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $686.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.93 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 136.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 109,330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 199.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 69,540 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 139.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 49,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 51.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

