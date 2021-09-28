Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.
Shares of NEXA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 90,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,405. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $965.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.65.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 136.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 109,330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 199.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 69,540 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 139.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 49,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 51.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.
About Nexa Resources
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
