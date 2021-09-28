NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXRT. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NXRT stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.10. 116,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,959. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.97 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $67.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth $3,061,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,248,000 after buying an additional 195,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 79.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.