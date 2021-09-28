Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Nicox alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NICXF opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.79. Nicox has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $6.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97.

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Nicox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.