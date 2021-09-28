Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 371,386 MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 371,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.68% of MBIA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBI. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MBIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,620,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MBIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,964,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MBIA by 455.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 378,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MBIA by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after buying an additional 273,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in MBIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,043,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,477,000 after buying an additional 148,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $313,356.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,753.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.04. MBIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 115.91%.

MBIA Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

