Ninety One UK Ltd Has $16.36 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $218.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.64.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

