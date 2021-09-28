Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 408,316 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 952,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 408,316 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $12,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 563.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $180,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTG. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

