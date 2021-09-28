nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,403,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,624 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $50,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LASR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $399,707.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -55.31 and a beta of 2.50.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. On average, research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.