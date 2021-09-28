Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $1.71. Northern Trust reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.10. 713,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.15. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $123.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

