Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.41

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and traded as low as $25.25. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 33,673 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

In other Norwood Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford purchased 2,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert J. Mancuso purchased 2,707 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $68,216.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,988. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,404 shares of company stock valued at $135,866. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,323,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

