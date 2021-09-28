Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.97. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.