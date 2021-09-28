Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.88

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $2.10. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 45,548 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $171.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 65.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

