Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60.17 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $224.96 million and $60.17 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

