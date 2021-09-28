Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Guggenheim

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) had its price objective cut by analysts at Guggenheim from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 208.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 33,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,276. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.74.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

