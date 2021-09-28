Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for salesforce.com in a report issued on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.16. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com stock opened at $279.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $286.36. The company has a market capitalization of $273.81 billion, a PE ratio of 112.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,772.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $5,675,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $199,014,527. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.3% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $653,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,112,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $760,368,000 after acquiring an additional 155,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

