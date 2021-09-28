Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.27

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.27 and last traded at $92.05, with a volume of 191103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,241 shares of company stock worth $18,295,347. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 32.5% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Oracle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,369 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

