Orient Walt (HTDF) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $526,711.00

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Orient Walt has a market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $526,711.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00066402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00102601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00138162 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,229.77 or 1.00266098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.36 or 0.06888701 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $339.53 or 0.00806139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.