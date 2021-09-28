Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.11% from the stock’s previous close.

OCDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.28. 18,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 63.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $2,281,007.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,147 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,648.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,683,721 shares of company stock valued at $433,350,962 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,718,000 after buying an additional 130,714 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after buying an additional 49,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,942,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

