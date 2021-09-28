Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 41,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 739,147 shares.The stock last traded at $11.21 and had previously closed at $11.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth $740,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

