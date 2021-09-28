Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.17.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Shares of PACB stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 26.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -60.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. The company had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 52.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 22,881.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 406,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 28.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.