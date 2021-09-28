Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.23

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 28773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

