Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,988 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP stock opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $126.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.02.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 339,035 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $25,000,440.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,844,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,162,336.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,404,974 shares of company stock worth $331,594,979.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.31.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

