Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 351,008 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 77,314.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of TETRA Technologies worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTI. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $102.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

