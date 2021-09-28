Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 19.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 498,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 859,666 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $1,437,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 104.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $171,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $2,927,142.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,797,967 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

DLB opened at $91.72 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.07 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.17. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

