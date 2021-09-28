Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 105,557 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105,557 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 116.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $156,600,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 70.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,236 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,501 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.40, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

