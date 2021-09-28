Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,854 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,854 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

