Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 156,328 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 156,328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 332,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,390 shares of company stock worth $1,245,483. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRNA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

