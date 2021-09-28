Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,858 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in PS Business Parks by 37.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 32.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 86,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 32.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 270,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 77.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $156.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.87 and a 200 day moving average of $155.63. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.26 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

PSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

