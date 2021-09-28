Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 68,245 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,245 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.17 and a beta of 1.43. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

