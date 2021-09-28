Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Upgraded at National Bankshares

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 91.41% from the company’s previous close.

PRMRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. 20,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,845. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 3.85.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

