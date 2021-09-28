Patientory (PTOY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Patientory has a market cap of $1.12 million and $16.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00123874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044145 BTC.

Patientory is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

