Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,254,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $798,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $10,370,000. 45.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.