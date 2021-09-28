PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 43.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after buying an additional 520,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $18,587,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,240,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after buying an additional 29,784 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.82.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

