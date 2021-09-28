PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $300.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 68,212 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 336,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 236,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,630,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 7,850.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 197,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 29,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

