Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 179.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,805 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $11,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of PENN opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $52.09 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.46.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.56.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.