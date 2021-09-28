Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Cut to Hold at Industrial Alliance Securities

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$11.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PEYUF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.23.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 122,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,883. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

