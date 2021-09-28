Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.28

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $599.60 million and a P/E ratio of 16.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAR. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pharming Group by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pharming Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.