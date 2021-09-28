Pier Capital LLC Buys 26,281 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,281 shares during the period. Sprout Social accounts for 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of Sprout Social worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $441,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $1,797,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,711 shares of company stock worth $19,811,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPT traded down $12.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.74. 27,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,440. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.63 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

