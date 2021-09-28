Pier Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,992 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $834,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,361. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.82 and a 200 day moving average of $149.27.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

