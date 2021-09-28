Pier Capital LLC Has $11.30 Million Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Pier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,312 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Upwork by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,160,000 after buying an additional 854,679 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Upwork by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,331,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after buying an additional 610,124 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Upwork by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,640,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,799,000 after buying an additional 403,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Upwork by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after buying an additional 1,620,910 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after buying an additional 1,351,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

UPWK traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.28. 21,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -243.10 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.73. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $64,267.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,602.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,687 shares of company stock worth $3,027,744 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

