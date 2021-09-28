Pier Capital LLC Has $13.13 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Pier Capital LLC cut its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,506 shares during the quarter. Wingstop accounts for 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $13,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WING. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 103.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

NASDAQ:WING traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,736. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.74, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 62.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WING. Truist lifted their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.06.

In other news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $551,328.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,067.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

