Pier Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,035 shares during the period. PROS comprises about 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.59% of PROS worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of PROS by 6.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PRO traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

