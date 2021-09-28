Pier Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Pier Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,296 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of LHC Group worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHCG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.80.

Shares of LHCG traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,139. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.27 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.00 and its 200 day moving average is $194.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

