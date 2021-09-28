PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.00

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and traded as low as $18.21. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 514,914 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,155,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 118,537 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 659,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after buying an additional 37,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 71,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 49.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 151,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 50,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

