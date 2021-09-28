PIN Price Down 36.5% Over Last 7 Days (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. One PIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00066402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00102601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00138162 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,229.77 or 1.00266098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.36 or 0.06888701 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $339.53 or 0.00806139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

