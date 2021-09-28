Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by KC Investment Advisors LLC

KC Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $72.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $69.89 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. KeyCorp lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

