Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CAO Brandon B. Buhler Sells 1,595 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $12,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $80,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

