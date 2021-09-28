Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

PLYM opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,164 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

