Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pool were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Pool by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Pool by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Pool by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $455.76 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $500.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $478.19 and a 200-day moving average of $437.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total transaction of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.