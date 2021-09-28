Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $164,583.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Popular by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPOP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.94. 445,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,755. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.20. Popular has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $642.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Popular will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

